County meetings

Vernon County
The Buildings & Facilities Committee meets at 9:00 AM November 5, 2020 in the Highway Department Conference Room. Agenda to include: Approve Minutes, Department Head Report, Building Storage, Building Plan 2021, Approve Vouchers, Next Meeting Date.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 8:00 AM, Conference Room of the sheriff’s office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices, Sheriff’s report, Review maintenance matters, Discuss & vote—ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any), and Adjournment.
