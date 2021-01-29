County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Public attendance by WebEx as the Annex Building is Closed to the Public. Action may be taken on the following items. Election and Oath of Supervisor District 13, COVID 19 Situation Update, Discussion and Possible Action on Increasing Number of County Board Meetings Annually, County Aid for Bridge/Culvert Construction, Adopting Vernon County Forest Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Authorizing Resolution for Submission of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application, Fair Housing Month Proclamation, Declaring Vernon County to be a Second Amendment Preservation County, Support of State Funding for More Equitable Return of Utility Tax Collections to Counties and Municipalities as Utility Aid, Supporting Increased Funding for Aging and Disability Resource Centers.