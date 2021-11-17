County meetings

Vernon County
Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on November 18th , 2021, in County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers, Committee Reports/Questions, Discuss/Action-Review Sealed Bids for IN-REM Tax Foreclosure Properties, Discuss/Action-Revision of Rules of the Board-General Structure and Section 2. Organization of the Board, Corp Counsel Update regarding Zoning Department pending litigation to enforce POWTS Laws, Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Set next meeting date.
Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. November 18, 2021 in the 1st floor conference room of the Erlandson Building. Review/Approve minutes from the October 14, 2021 meeting; Review bills / authorize payment; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Discussion on Community & Economic Development Educator Role-Discussion/Potential Action.