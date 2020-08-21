 Skip to main content
County meetings
Vernon County

The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee will meet at 3:00 p.m. on August 31, 2020 via Cisco WebEx. Update on the Nutrition Program due to COVID-19, Nutrition Survey, review and discuss the Coon Valley and Hillsboro sites, 2021-2022 Nutrition Program Contracts, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.

Human Services – ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Erlandson Building in Viroqua. COVID-19 update, Staff member report, Nutrition and Transportation sub-committee meeting updates, Data and Statistics Report, Member Discussion and feedback, Set next meeting date.

