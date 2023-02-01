 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County meetings

General Government Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. February 1st , 2023, in the Vernon County Boardroom and virtually. Human Resources, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal/Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrator Report; any other business

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 23.

