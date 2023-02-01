County meetings

General Government Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. February 1st , 2023, in the Vernon County Boardroom and virtually. Human Resources, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal/Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrator Report; any other business
Two drug arrests were made Jan. 26 following a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the village of La Farge.
After 28 ½ years of service with the city of Viroqua, Dan “Boone” Stalsberg has retired as the park and recreation director.
A Chaseburg man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Jan. 25 on State Hwy. 35 near Bluff Road in the town of Wheatland.
Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 23.
Laughter, conversation and the aroma of warm flour and potatoes filled the basement of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby, Saturday, Jan. …
The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension would like to welcome Sam Bibby as the new regional crops educator, covering Sauk, …
The 119th annual meeting of Westby Cooperative Creamery was held on Thursday, Jan. 19. The creamery’s farmer-owners enjoyed lunch, heard from …
Snowflake Ski Club volunteers are gearing up to celebrate the 100th annual ski jumping tournament, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4.
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is pleased to announce the launch of a one-year initiative titled, “The Collectively Kind Library Project.”
