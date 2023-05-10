The Viroqua-Westby Trail Committee will meet at 4 p.m. on Weds, May 10th , 2023 in person in the county board room at the Vernon county courthouse. Agenda includes finance review, fund raising update, trail maintenance, trail name publicity updates, and social media update.

Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. May 17, 2023, via in person/Teams/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; Discuss & Take Action on potential new position in Veterans Services; DHS Director’s Report; Closed Session: Discussion on Performance Evaluations Set next meeting date; Adjourn.