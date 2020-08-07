County meetings

Vernon County
ZONING COMMITTEE MEETS AT 8:30 A.M. AUGUST 10, 2020 VIA WEBEX. AGENDA TO INCLUDE: REVIEW/APPROVE MINUTES FOR THE JULY MEETING, REVIEW BILLS AND AUTHORIZE PAYMENT, ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT, REVIEW ENFORCEMENT POLICY MANUAL, AND CONFIRM NEXT MEETING DATE.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 am on August 12th, 2020 at the Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Facility, Recycling Shop located at S3705 County Road LF, Viroqua, WI 54665. Agenda items include: Discussion/ Possible Action on Potential Landfill Expansion, July Committee Report, 2021 Solid Waste and Recycling Department Budget, Review and Approve Vouchers, Committee Members Reports/Questions, and Department Activity Update.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting, Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Radio System Update, 2021 Budget Overview, and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee Meets Thursday, August 13th at 9:30 am, at Sidie Hollow County Park-Main Shelter. Camping Update, Esofea Playground Repairs, Approval to Purchase Survey Grade GPS, Timber Sale Update, County Forest 15 Year Plan Update, Accounts Manager Report, Watershed Planning Update, Non-Metallic Mining Otto Quarry, Approval to Purchase New Powertrac, Runge Hollow Dam Easement, GCS Contract.
Ag & Extension Committee Meets at 11:00 a.m., August 13, 2020 at Sidie Hollow County Park (main picnic shelter). Agenda to include: Review/approve minutes from the July 9, 2020 meeting; Review bills/authorize payment; Educator Report – Update of Upcoming Programming; Area Extension Director Report; Delegation of Authority; Fairground Rental Agreement.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Courthouse Annex, Room 102 Via Cisco WebEx. Approve vouchers, Resolution: Board Rules-Supervisor Appointments, Loss Control Report & Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update -EDA/Industrial Park, Update Rem Tax Foreclosures, Zoning Appeals work, Emergency Order 1 Meaning for County, Decision in Shane Messer case, Next Meeting date, Adjournment.
Highway Committee—Aug 13 2020 will meet at WebEx on Aug 13, 2020 at 09:30:00 AM, bridge consultant selections, budget request, 5 year plan. Commissioner’s Report: new hwy shop, MLS program update, Desoto Hill generator
Board of Health meets at 1 p.m. August 13, 2020 at the Erlandson Office Building. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!