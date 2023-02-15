Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15, 2023, via in person/Teams/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; DHS Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Teams. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meetings; Approve Administrator’s appointments to committees; Resolution to create a service fee for the County Surveyor; Resolutions to approve nine Quit Claim Deeds; Resolution regarding the Administrative Coordinator role; Administrator’s Report; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Adjournment.