County meetings
Vernon County

Information Technology Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. Jul 23 2020 via WebEx. Review of IT Bills; IT Budget 2021;Questions and Statements from IT Committee

The Vernon County Dept. of Human Services will meet on July 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. for the Second Public Hearing in the development of the 2021 department budget. The meeting is required by statute and contracts for funding for programs in each area of Human Services including Transportation, Long Term Support, Nutrition, Child Protective Services, etc. The public is encouraged to attend and provide recommendations to the Department.

