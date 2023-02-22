The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee will meet at 2:00 p.m. on February 27, 2023 in person or via Teams. Review and discuss the Aging Plan, overview of the senior nutrition program, emergency meals and discussion/input from advisory members, set next meeting date.
Westby Area High School’s Darik Moilien has been able to overcome numerous challenges, including the loss of his mother when he was very young.
Viroqua Middle School has released its term 2 honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.
A rural Richland Center man was injured in a two-vehicle crash, Feb. 16, on State Hwy. 27.
Viroqua High School has released its term 2 honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.
Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 11.