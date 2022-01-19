County meetings

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on January 20, 2022, in the County Administrator’s Office of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers; Committee Reports/Questions; Discuss/Action Items—Sale of County Owned Property; Update for CSM Plat Ordinance; IN-REM Tax Foreclosure Properties – A. Resolution-Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Richard Gardner, B. Resolution-Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Mike Miller, C. Bid Retraction, Parcel # 03800186-0001, D. Confirm Minimum Bids for Unsold Property; Discuss/Action-Revision of Vernon County Rules of the Board; Loss Control and Workers Compensation report; Set next meeting date.