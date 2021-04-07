County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Action may be taken on the following items. Election of one Citizen Member to Vernon Manor Committee, Election of 2 Board members to the Human Services Committee, Election of 1 Citizen member to the Human Services Committee, Flood Mitigation Alliance Initiative, Discussion on Decreasing the Number of County Supervisors, Administrator’s Update, Vernon County COVID Vaccine Update, Remote Attendance Option at County Committee and Board Meetings, Identifying Line of Succession for Proclaiming an Emergency or Disaster, Vernon Acres Senior Living Staffing, Resolution to Conveyance of County-owned Real Property, Adjournment.