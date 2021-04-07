County meetings

Vernon County
The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Action may be taken on the following items. Election of one Citizen Member to Vernon Manor Committee, Election of 2 Board members to the Human Services Committee, Election of 1 Citizen member to the Human Services Committee, Flood Mitigation Alliance Initiative, Discussion on Decreasing the Number of County Supervisors, Administrator’s Update, Vernon County COVID Vaccine Update, Remote Attendance Option at County Committee and Board Meetings, Identifying Line of Succession for Proclaiming an Emergency or Disaster, Vernon Acres Senior Living Staffing, Resolution to Conveyance of County-owned Real Property, Adjournment.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8:00 AM, Conference Room of the sheriff’s office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices, Sheriff’s report, Review maintenance matters, Discuss & Vote- ATV/UTV Requests (if any), Radio System Update, and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets at 9:30 am on Thursday, April 8th, 2021; on WebEx
Approval to Purchase Runge Hollow Property, Consideration of Special Activity at Sidie Hollow, Approval of Outdoor Recreation Plan, Approval for Snowmobile Grant Resolution, Approval for Outdoor Recreation Aids Resolution, Powertrac Sale and Sealed Bid Approval, Dams Emergency Action Plan Update and Approval, Tree Planting Approval, Timber Sale Update, Approval to Renew Avalanche Farm Rental Lease, Accounts Manager Report, Watershed Planning Update.
Public Health -Apr 20 2021 meets at 1:00 PM. Apr 20 2021 via WebEx Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.
SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 via WebEx at https://vemoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=m786a7834c7ee158e6520d9de351f2c44; Meeting number (access code): 187 553 4468; Meeting password: NgcCrEx3uB5. Agenda items include: Discussion/Possible Action on Free Residential Drop-Off Day, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, and Department Update.