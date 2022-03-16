County meetings

Information Technology Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. March 16th, 2022 Courthouse Annex #310 and Zoom. Review of IT Bills; Director’s Report/ Project Updates; any other business

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on March 17, 2022, in the County Board Room in the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Audience to visitors; Approve minutes and vouchers; Committee Reports/Questions; Discuss/Action Items – Approval of Minutes of Final Meeting-Possible delegation of authority to the chair to approve the Committee’s minutes of the final meeting; Discuss/Action-Board Rules & Organization; Loss Control and Workers Compensation report; Loss Control and Workers Compensation report.