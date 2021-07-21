County meetings

Vernon County

The Personnel, and Administration Coordinated Committee will meet at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in the County Board Room and via Zoom. Agenda items include: closed session on Wage Study presentation, 2022 Wage Schedule: Non-Union Employees Resolution, Discussion Administrative Assistant position, and adjournment.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. July 22, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for the June 24, 2021 meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Resolution SMRT Bus, 2022 Budget Process, Budget Update, ARPA Funding, Long Term Financial Planning, Discuss Refinancing the 2013 Jail Bond, Strategic Financial Review, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.

The Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Wildcat Mountain State Park shelter. ED Coordinator Report, Budget Planning, Next Meeting Date.

