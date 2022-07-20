County meetings

The Coon Prairie Trail Committee will meet at 4 p.m. on Weds, July 20th, 2022 in person in the county boardroom at the Vernon County Courthouse. Agenda includes finance review, membership update, trail maintenance update, fundraising update, and social media update.

The Vernon County Dept. of Human Services will meet on July 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. for the First Public Hearing in the development of the 2023 department budget. The meeting is required by statute and contracts for funding for programs within the Department of Human Services. The public is encouraged to attend and provide recommendations to the Department on the 2023 Budget.