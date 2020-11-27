County meetings

Vernon County
The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Vernon County Board Room. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, in person attendance will be limited to Personnel Committee and County Board members only, WebEx option is available for all others to attend virtually. Agenda items include: closed session for County Administrator Interviews, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjournment.
Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:00 a.m., December 2nd via WebEx conference call. Discussion/action on F-350 pickup; Discussion/Action on Communications equipment upgrade; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Update, Current Projects List, Trainings/Exercises); Responses Made; Discuss 2021 Meeting Dates; Review/Approve bills for payment; Any other items for consideration for next meeting; Set next meeting date; Adjournment
