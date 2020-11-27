 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County meetings
0 comments

County meetings

  • 0

Vernon County

The Personnel Committee will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Vernon County Board Room. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, in person attendance will be limited to Personnel Committee and County Board members only, WebEx option is available for all others to attend virtually. Agenda items include: closed session for County Administrator Interviews, confirmation of next meeting date, and adjournment.

Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:00 a.m., December 2nd via WebEx conference call. Discussion/action on F-350 pickup; Discussion/Action on Communications equipment upgrade; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Update, Current Projects List, Trainings/Exercises); Responses Made; Discuss 2021 Meeting Dates; Review/Approve bills for payment; Any other items for consideration for next meeting; Set next meeting date; Adjournment

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News