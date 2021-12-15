County meetings

Vernon CountyInformation Technology Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. December 15th, 2021 Courthouse Annex #310 and Zoom. Review of IT Bills; Director’s Report/ Project Updates; any other business

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on December 16th, 2021, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers, Committee Reports/Questions, Discuss/Action-Review Sealed Bids for IN-REM Tax Foreclosure Properties, Discuss/Action-Revision of Vernon County Rules of the Board, Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Set next meeting date.

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Opioid Litigation – Resolution to Enter into Settlement Agreement – Action item; 2022 Vernon County Budget Amendment – Correction of Approved Levy – Action item; Next Meeting Date. Adjournment.

Highway Committee — December 21, 2021 will meet at County Highway Department on December 21, 2021 at 09:30 AM; Discuss contracting fuel for 2022; replace/hire operator postilion; review and discuss highway shop sale bids; Commissioner’s Report: LRIP program; winter maintenance

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. December 22nd, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, 2022 Budget Discussion Items, Vernon County Board Rules, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0