County meetings

Vernon County
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any); Discuss & Vote – 2nd Amendment Resolution, Radio System Update and Adjournment.
Highway Committee—Jul 09 2020 will meet at WebEx on Jul 09 2020 at 09:30:00 AM, possible 1 ton pickup lease, possible purchase new plow truck chassis, possible sale of old highway property, 2021 budget. Commissioner’s Report: CTHP & NN, CTH JJ Bridge, CTH FF Bridge, Post CTH K & CTH O for damage concerns, new shop, late paving schedule
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, July 9th at 9:30 am, at Esofea County Park-Main Shelter. Camping Update, Project and Equipment Needs Update, 2021 Budget Approval, Accounts Manager Report, Approval to Designate Aquatic Invasive Species Coordination, Watershed Planning Update, Runge Hollow Dam Easement Discussion, GCS Contract.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 AM on July 9, 2020 in via WebEx. Approve vouchers, Discuss and review offers on properties owned by Vernon County, 2021 Budget Review, Loss Control Report & Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update—EDA/Industrial Park, update re-work with Treasurer’s Office on In Rem Tax Foreclosures; Zoning Appeals work.
The Solid Waste/Recycling Committee will meet at 9:30 am on July 15th, 2020 via Webex conference call. If you wish to listen or participate in this meeting you can do so by using the link below: https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=m2dcdff2560aba7acead927684531c2a1 Meeting number: 962865450 Password: PnASAtRS842
OR you can listen to the meeting by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 962865450. Please remember to MUTE your phone/microphone until you need to speak and turn off your camera if you do not wish to be seen. Agenda items include: Committee Report, Vouchers, Hauling Municipal Garbage, SCS Engineering Financial and Environmental Analysis and Potential Landfill Expansion, Committee Member Reports/ Questions, and Department Update.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!