County meetings

Vernon County

Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development Committee meets Monday, November 16th at 1:30 p.m. in the County Board Room, Review/Approve Minutes, Approval of Bills, Vernon Trails Marketing Partnership Request, 2020 Budget, 2021 Budget, ED Coordinator Report, Other Business, Next Mtg – TBD

Finance Committee meets at 9:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Treasurer Report, Family Court Commissions Position, Go Time Plus payments for Vernon Manor, Report on Grants, SMRT Bus Payment, Strategic Financial Review, Next Meeting Date, Adjourn.

