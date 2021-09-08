County meetings

Vernon County

Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office via ZOOM Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; and Adjournment.

Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss and Take Action on 3 Year Aging Plan 2022-2024; Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

The Zoning Committee meets At 8:30 A.M. On September 14, 2021 Via Zoom and In Person at the County Board Room. Agenda to Include: Review/Approve Minutes for the July 2021 Meeting, Review Bills and Authorize Payment, Administrator’s Report, Discuss Streambank Permitting, Discuss Compliance, FEMA Audit Status Update, And Confirm Next Meeting Date.

Emergency Management Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. September 15th, County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom; Discussion on Equipment Storage Space long term planning; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Updates, Office Move Update, Trainings/exercises); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.

