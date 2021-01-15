 Skip to main content
County meetings
County meetings

Vernon County

Viroqua Business Park Commission meets Monday, January 18th at 1:00 p.m. via ZOOM, Review/Approve Minutes, Business Park Update, Hotel Study, Marketing Plan, Other New Business, Next Mtg-February 15th.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Public may attend by WebEx only. Action may be taken on the following items. Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Restructure and Hiring of part-time shared position with Zoning, Strategic Financial Review, Approve Monthly Bills, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment.

