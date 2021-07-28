County meetings

Vernon County
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Friday, August 6th at 9:30 a.m. at Sidie Hollow County Park, E6051 County Rd. XX, Viroqua, WI 54665. Parks Update, Approval of 2022 Budget, Vehicle Replacement Approval, NRCS Engineering Dam Inspections, Watershed Planning Update, Accounts Manager Report.
The Condemnation Committee will meet at 12:00 p.m on August 13, 2021, in the Jury Room of the Courthouse. Agenda to include: Attendance; Administration of Oaths; Election of Chair; Appeal of Eric Slayback; Other/New Business; Set next annual meeting.