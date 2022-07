Vernon County meetings

General Government Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. July 6th, 2022 at Vernon County Boardroom and Zoom. Human Resources, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal/Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrator Report; any other business

Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. July 8, 2022. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, Teen Court, Domestic/Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept., Trauma Task Force/School Justice Program, YWCA/CASA, Veterans Issues. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

Infrastructure Committee meets 9:30 a.m. July 12, 2022, County Board Room and Zoom. Review of Infrastructure Bills; Department Head Reports/ Project Updates; any other business.

Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. July 13, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Reports by Unit; Discuss & Take Action on Re-hire of ADRC SW Position; Review & Take Action on RFP for Senior Meal Site and Home Delivered Meals; Discuss and Take Action on Senior Nutrition Program Rates; Discuss and Take Action on DHS Managers/Director’s hours; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, July 14th at 10:45 am

Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Office Location Discussion, Introduction of Friends of Vernon County Parks, Duck Egg Bridge Repairs-Action Item, Blackhawk Park Store Proposal-Action Item, Parks Update, Approval to Bid Out to Epoxy Sidie Hollow Restroom Floor-Action Item, Mlsna Dam Removal Grant-Action Item, Non Metallic Mining Update-Victory Quarry-Action Item, Watershed Planning Update, Accounts Manager Report, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, Educator Vacancies, Educator Reports, Introduction of Administrative Assistant, Switch WCCU Account from Tracy Fortun to Miranda Wontor, Area Extension Director Report.