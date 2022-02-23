Vernon County meetings

Information Technology Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. February 23rd, 2022 Courthouse Annex #310 and Zoom. Review of IT Bills; Director's Report/ Project Updates; any other business

Administration Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. February 23rd, 2022 Courthouse Annex #310 and Zoom. Review of Budget Process; Personnel, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal Affairs updates; Director's Report; any other business

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. February 24th, 2022 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Vernon County Board Rules, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.

The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee will meet at 3:00 p.m. on February 28, 2022 via Zoom. Review and discuss the Viroqua site, update on the senior nutrition program, 2021 nutrition survey, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.

Human Services – ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets March 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Banta Building 402 Courthouse Sq. Viroqua. Staff member report, Nutrition and Transportation Program updates, Data and Statistics Report, ADRC updates, Member Discussion and feedback, Set next meeting date.

