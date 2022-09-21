County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meeting; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Organ Procurement, ATS Foundation, Greg Kinbloom; Replacement – County Board Supervisor, District 7; Change the name for Tourism & Economic Development Committee to Economic Development Committee; Land Information Council: add Register of Deeds, Zoning Administrator, and County Conservationist as committee members; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions (Action Items): A. Resolution—Update to Board Rules – Define Process for Roll Call Voting, B. Resolution—Authorize Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue for the Collection of Debt, C. Resolution – Wage Scale Correction for Tenured Employees 2022, D. Resolution – Highway Winter Maintenance Pay Premium, E. Resolution – Vernon County Forest Fragmentation Protection Zone; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Adjournment.