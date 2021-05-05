County meetings

Vernon County
The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Action may be taken on the following items. Watershed Study and Dam Update, Discussion on Structure/Number of Standing Committees and Number of Supervisors, Technology Updates, Increase to Staffing for Sheriff’s Office-Dispatch Division, Adjournment.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. May 6, 2021, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Parking Lot Improvement Erlandson Building, Building Remodels – Long Term Planning, Status of County Land Sales, Department Head Report – Future Property Sales, Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.