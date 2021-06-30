 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County meetings
0 Comments

County meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vernon County

Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 pm July 7th 2021 at Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Conference room and via Zoom. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept (ATV/UTV resolution on County roads); Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management;—Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.

Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, July 8th at 9:30 am at Esofea County Park, E5615A Park Rd., Westby WI. Meeting Link: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/96142363017?pwd=Z3lTRFhMN3RDZHJtTUE1bHBIUlo1UT09 Meeting ID: 961 4236 3017 Passcode: 196588 Phone Number 1-301-715-8592

Intern Introductions, Parks Update, Water Lane Purchase at Sidie Hollow, Plantskydd Dealer Approval, Approval to put Green truck out for bids, Ho-Chunk/ARPA Initial Discussions, Plan EIS Dam Study Alternatives and Next Steps, Runge Hollow Update, Accounts Manager Report, Watershed Planning Update.

Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. July 9, 2021. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, VC Prevention, Teen Court, Domestic Abuse Issues, Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept., Trauma Informed Care, School Justice Program, YWCA/CASA, Veterans. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Dell
News

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Dell

Hi. Vern here. So, how long has it been since we last talked? Maybe a week? Boy, it feels like forever. I kind of lose track of time. Maybe I …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News