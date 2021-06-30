County meetings

Vernon County
Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 pm July 7th 2021 at Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Conference room and via Zoom. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept (ATV/UTV resolution on County roads); Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management;—Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, July 8th at 9:30 am at Esofea County Park, E5615A Park Rd., Westby WI. Meeting Link: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/96142363017?pwd=Z3lTRFhMN3RDZHJtTUE1bHBIUlo1UT09 Meeting ID: 961 4236 3017 Passcode: 196588 Phone Number 1-301-715-8592
Intern Introductions, Parks Update, Water Lane Purchase at Sidie Hollow, Plantskydd Dealer Approval, Approval to put Green truck out for bids, Ho-Chunk/ARPA Initial Discussions, Plan EIS Dam Study Alternatives and Next Steps, Runge Hollow Update, Accounts Manager Report, Watershed Planning Update.
Court & Community Collaborative Council meets at 12:00 p.m. July 9, 2021. Call to order. Reports on Sobriety/Drug Court, VC Prevention, Teen Court, Domestic Abuse Issues, Elder Abuse Issues, Aging & Disability, Health Dept., Trauma Informed Care, School Justice Program, YWCA/CASA, Veterans. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.