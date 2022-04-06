County meetings

The Zoning Committee Meets At 8:30 A.M. On April 12, 2022 Via Zoom and In Person at the County Board Room. Agenda to Include: Review/Approve Minutes for the March 2022 Meeting, Review Bills and Authorize Payment, Administrator’s Report, Zoning Tech II to 40 Hrs, Change in fee schedule.

SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 at the Vernon County Highway Conference Room at 1335 Railroad Avenue, Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom at https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/89971138272?pwd=SndMYWdtVzJMcHVvRFRoYk9lQk83dz09 Meeting number: 899 7113 8272 Meeting Passcode: 992368. Agenda items include: Clean Sweep and Appliance/E-Waste Collection Events, KC Stump Grinding Hauler Contract, Big Hook Hauler Contract Rider, Discussion/Possible Action on Supplement Letter of Agreement for Feasibility Study from S.E.H., Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Department Update.

Emergency Management Committee meets at 10:00 a.m. April 13th in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex Room and via Zoom; Discussion/Approval on cost share for Large Animal Emergency training- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on Emergency Operations Plan agreement for municipalities; Director’s Report; Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.

Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Resolution – Sheriff’s Office Reimbursement Fees, and Adjournment.

The Board of Health will meet on Tuesday, April 18th, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the Health Department, 2nd Floor Conference Room of the Erlandson Office Building. Meeting collaboration via Zoom for members to attend. Due to COVID-19 case count activity, zoom attendance is encouraged. Masking encouraged during times of moderate to high transmission rates of COVID-19. If you wish to listen to or participate in this meeting you can do so by clicking on this link: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/87169974385?pwd=c21NVlhxcnFTYnFUUW9rT1Vud3Nndz09 Agenda: Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date

