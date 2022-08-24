County meetings

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. August 18th , 2022 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Budget Updates, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.

The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee will meet at 2:00 p.m. on August 29, 2022 in person or via Zoom. Review and discuss the Readstown site, overview of the senior nutrition program, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.