Vernon County meetings

Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Oct. 12, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; DHS Director’s Report; Discuss & Take Action on Proposed 2023 Purchase of Service Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on Advisory Child Support Funding Resolution; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan – Discussion and Approval, County PSAP Designation Resolution – Discussion and Approval, Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

LEPC Committee meets at 1 pm October 17th, County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via ZOOM. Discussion on sale of spare trailer- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on replacement of Field Command Post trailer- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on sale of decontamination hot water heaters- ACTION ITEM; Review and Approve 2022 Off Site Facility Response Plans- ACTION ITEM; Emergency Management Director’s Report; DNR Spill Reporting; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.