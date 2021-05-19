County meetings

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on May 20, 2021 in County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers, Committee Reports/Questions, Discuss/Action Decreasing Number of County Board Seats, Discuss/Action Supervisor Compensation, Audetat—Loss Control and Workers Compensation report, Corporation Counsel Update with Nikki Swayne, Abt—Swayne Law, Set next meeting date.

The Vernon County Nutrition Advisory Committee will meet at 3:00 p.m. on May 24, 2021 via Cisco WebEx. Review and discuss the LaFarge and Westby nutrition programs, finalize policy on providing home delivered meals to residents of other counties, proposed re-opening plan, discussion and input from advisory members, set next meeting date.