County meetings

Vernon County
LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. July 20th, Via WebEx. Review/Approve 4 county haz-mat contract; 2020 HazMat and Computer Equipment Grant update; Haz-mat team Standard Operating Procedures update/approval; Update on outstanding call invoices; Update; Update on off-site planning facilities; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.
County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on July 21, 2020 in the Vernon County Board Room in the Court House Annex. Election of County Supervisor District 13, Oath of Office for elected Supervisor, Acceptance of Minutes, Dairyland Power -Report on Genoa Power Plant, Lendosky -Audit Report, Covid 19 Response update, Financing options-Residential Care Apartment Complex, Reuse Options Study & Report for the Genoa, WI Power Plant site, Vernon County Voting Machines, 2020 Ho-Chunk Funding for Business Support -Amended, 2021 Lump Sum Payout to Step 12 Employees -Non-Union Positions, Authorization of Construction Bids and Contracts for RCAC Project, Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Service Solutions Unlimited LLC, Any Other Unfinished Business, Adjournment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!