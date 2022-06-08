Vernon County meetings

Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission Bimonthly Meeting Notice and Agenda 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at AmericInn,1835 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54603 Note: We will be meeting in person. If you are unable to attend in person, you can also attend via Zoom. Direct Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86450319448?pwd=RlpxTi80bW56RkNKL0VMM3RsTUZiZz09 Go to: Zoom.us, click on join a meeting Meeting ID: 864 5031 9448—Passcode: 037246 By Phone: 1.312.626.6799 – Enter Meeting ID: 864 5031 9448

1. Roll call and guest introductions.

2. Decision on April 13, 2022, Bimonthly Meeting Minutes

3. Decision on Treasurer’s Report: (a) April 2022, May 2022 Account Balance, Revenue and Expense Reports. (b) Revolving Loan Fund Reports: (1) Business Capital Fund, (2) Crawford, Monroe, Vernon—CMV Growth Development Fund, (3) La Crosse County Loan Fund, (4) Disaster Recovery Microloan Fund, (5) CARES Act RLF, (6) WEDC Main Street Bounce back Grant. VB/DB

4. Presentation on the Northern Grain Belt Port and Terminal Port Statistical Area. Peter Fletcher, La Crosse Area Planning Committee Executive Director.

5. Local Transportation Funding Opportunities / Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Peter Fletcher/BG.

6. Build Grant. BG

7. Election of Officers. JoAnne Nickelatti

8. Decision on Jackson County Comprehensive Update contract. DB

9. WEDC Mainstreet Bounce Back Grants. DB

10. Westby Industrial Park EDA grant. DB

11. Lower Kinni restoration plan. DB

12. Commissioners’ questions and comments on the projects or subjects listed in the written staff report.

13. Reports from Commissioners.

14. New Business.

15. Adjourn.

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Emergency Management Presentation, 2021 Sheriff’s Office Awards Presentation, Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, May 9th at 10:30 am Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/82681813197?pwd=b3dFMFpYKzZhSHdVZWp4WEc2akRFdz09 Meeting ID: 826 8181 3197 Passcode: 261283 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, Educator Reports, Introduction of Summer Intern-UW-Extension, Area Extension Director Report, Update of Vacant Positions-UW-Extension, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Introduction of Summer Interns-Land & Water, Parks Update, Approval to Bid Out Parks Projects, Approval to Replace GIS Coordinator, Update on Mlsna and Sidie Hollow Dam Grants, Approval to Release an RFP for Engineering at Mlsna, Timber Sale Update, Watershed Planning Update, Accounts Manager Report.

Vernon Manor/Vernon Acres Senior Living Trustees meets monthly to review/approve minutes, review bills and authorize payment. The next meeting is Friday, June 10 at 9 a.m. Option 1: In Person -listen or participate in meeting Vernon County Board Room, 400 Court House Square, Viroqua WI 54665 Option 2: Zoom -listen or participate in meeting If you wish to listen or participate in this meeting you can do so by clicking on this link: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/7625226421?pwd=d1Z2ZUszVk5nTlBjUU9VaVBNanVLQT09 Meeting number (access code) 762 522 6421 Passcode 814497 Action items under review are as follows: Meeting Minutes, Auditor Presentation, Administrator’s Report, May Monthly Bills, April Financials, Van/Bus replacement. will be provided, confirm next meeting, adjourn.

The Coon Prairie Trail Committee will meet at 4 pm on Thurs, Jun 9th 2022 in person in the county board room at the Vernon county courthouse. Agenda includes finance review, membership update, trail maintenance update, fundraising update, and social media update.

Infrastructure Committee meets 9:30 a.m. June 14, 2022, County Board Room and Zoom. Review of Infrastructure Bills; Department Head Reports/ Project Updates; any other business.

The Board of Health will meet on Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at 1 pm from the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Erlandson Office Building. Meeting collaboration via Zoom for members to attend. Due to COVID-19 case count activity, zoom attendance is encouraged. Masking encouraged during times of moderate to high transmission rates of COVID-19. If you wish to listen to or participate in this meeting you can do so by clicking on this link: https;[/verngoncounty-orgzoom.usﬂ/876,26911588?p,wd=YkNrTTRyWG84l<2s2VmRmODR4cGlpdzO9 Or join by phone: Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) Meeting lD: 878 2691 1588 Passcode: 440441 Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WlC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date

The Flood Mitigation Alliance meets at 1:00 P.M., June 22, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex, 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua, WI 54665. Zoom Meeting for online participation: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/85864242691 Meeting ID: 858 6424 2691 Welcome/Introductions, Grants/Studies, Presentations, Trainings, Goal-related Action, and Announcements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0