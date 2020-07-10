County meetings

Vernon County Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the County Board room of the Courthouse Annex. Meeting will be streamed on the Vernon County You-Tube channel for the public. Treasurers Report, Audit Exit Report, Radio System Update, Amendment to 2020 Land Information Budget, Ho Chunk Funding Requests: LiDarr data, ArcGIS Server License Upgrade, 2021 Land Information Budget, Report on Grants, Financing for Assisted Living Building, Review of Non-Lapsing Accounts, 2021 Budget Schedule and Procedure, Strategic Financial Review, Review Monthly Bills, Confirm next meeting day
