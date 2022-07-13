County meetings

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Defense Community Infrastructure Grant (Discussion), Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

LEPC Committee meets at 1 p.m. July 18th, County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via ZOOM. Election of Committee Chairperson- ACTION ITEM; Election of Committee Vice Chairperson- ACTION ITEM; Election of Committee Secretary- ACTION ITEM; Review and Approve By-Laws- ACTION ITEM; Review and Approve Four County HazMat Agreement- ACTION ITEM; Review and Approve HazMat Standard Operating Procedures- ACTION ITEM; Review and Approve 2022 Off Site Facility Response Plans- ACTION ITEM; HazMat Team training and HazMat Equipment Grant; Emergency Management Director’s Report; DNR Spill Reporting; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meeting; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Priority-Based Budgeting Presentation and Discussion – Washington County, Josh Schoemann, County Executive, and Aaron Daul, Budget Policy and Analytics Director; Replacement – County Board Supervisor, District 7; Approval of Appointed Committees - Finance Committee Vacancy; Administrator’s Re-port; Resolutions: A. County Aid for Bridge/Culvert Construction, B. 2022 Position Reclassifications & Pay Grade Alignments, C. COLA Increases for 2022 & 2023 – Non-Union Positions, D. 2023 Wage Increase – Non-Union Employees Above Step 6 , E. Phase Two-Wage Study Implementation (Tenure & Step Alignment), F. Dog Park Agreement with City of Viroqua; Ordinances; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Adjournment.