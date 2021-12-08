County meetings

Vernon County

Veterans Service Committee will meet at 8:30a.m. on December 7th, 2021 in the Conference Room in the Veterans Service Office.

Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office via ZOOM Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; and Adjournment.

Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, December 9th at 9:30 am at the Land & Water Conservation Office Building, 220 Airport Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665. Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/87652078884?pwd=a1gyUHpIOWVxZlZhL0lGMmRjeWNJZz09 Meeting ID: 876 5207 8884 Passcode: 531065 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Report on Damage Assessment Tool, Parks Seasonal Rate Change Approval, Boat Slip Rate Approval, Approval of Resolution for 2022-2023 Trails Maintenance Grant, Approval of Resolution for Conservation Aids Grant, Truck Purchase Options, Watershed Planning Update, Dam Plan EIS Update, Accounts Manager Report.

Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. December 9, 2021 in the 1st floor conference room of the Erlandson Building. Review/Approve minutes from the November 18, 2021 meeting; Review bills/authorize payment; Area Extension Director Report; Discussion on Community & Economic Development Educator Role-Discussion/Potential Action.

Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Dec. 13, 2021, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on Rehire of Economic Support Specialist Position; Discuss and Take Action on Disability Benefit Specialist Position; Discuss & Take Action on Mental Health Position; Reports by Unit; Director‘s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

The Vernon County Transportation Coordinating Committee meets at 12:00 pm in person or via Zoom on December 14, 2021. Program updates will be provided, paperless tracking system options, set meeting dates, time and location for 2022.

