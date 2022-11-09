Vernon County meetings

Infrastructure Committee meets 9:30 a.m. November 9th, 2022, County Board Room and Zoom. Review of Infrastructure Bills; Department Head Reports/ Project Updates; any other business.

The Board of Health will meet on Tuesday, November 9th, 2022, at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Training Room. Meeting collaboration via Zoom for members to attend. Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date.

Public Safety Committee meets on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office and via ZOOM Conference Call. Review minutes, Review and vote on invoices – Sheriff and Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Activity Report, Emergency Management Director’s Report, Opioid Epidemic Abatement Funds – Discussion, Chief Deputy Benefits – Action Item. If during any possible discussion the body intends to discuss employment, promotion, compensation, or any other benefits of the Chief Deputy position, the Chair will entertain a motion to enter into closed session, pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)©. (Roll call vote if motion is not unanimous.) Enter into closed session, if a motion is made and passed. Reconvene in open session pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(2). (Roll call if motion is not unanimous.), Item Consideration for Next Meeting, Confirm Next Meeting Date, and Adjournment.

Conservation & Education Committee meets Thursday, November 10th at 10:45 am Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/87957497844?pwd=MmliSTBwMXBMcjFMK2kvZUpqcUowZz09 Meeting ID: 847 5749 7844 Passcode: 188915 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, Educator Reports-4-H and Foodwise, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Parks Update, Amendment to the Wildlife Damage Budget-Action Item, Approval of the Forestry Annual Work Plan-Action Item.

Vernon County Board of Election Canvass Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes, Section 7.60, the Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Room 102, in the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to conduct the official canvass of the November 8, 2022, General Election Results.

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meetings; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Special Order of Business—A. Committee of the Whole to conduct the informal reading of the proposed 2023 County Budget, B.11:00 am Public Hearing for proposed 2023 County Budget, followed by County Board vote for Resolution on formal adoption of the 2022 Tax Levy for the 2023 Budget and Resolution for Transfer of Funds; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions (Action Items): A. Ho- Chunk Funds – Approval of Use; Ordinance – Wheel Tax, Date Amendment; Memorials; Remonstrance; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Agenda Items for Next Meeting; Adjournment.