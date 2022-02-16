Vernon County meetings

Legal Affairs Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on February 17, 2022, in the County Board Room in the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Approve minutes and vouchers; Committee Reports/Questions; Discuss/Action Items—IN-REM Tax Foreclosure Properties – A. Review and Accept/Reject Bids for IN-REM Properties posted on 1/26/22, 2/2/22, and 2/9/22; Discuss/Action-Board Rules & Organization- A. Revision of Vernon County Rules of the Board, B. Committee Structures, Roles, & Responsibilities, C. Board Orientation Discussion – Refining County Board Purpose; Loss Control and Workers Compensation report; Loss Control and Workers Compensation report; Set next meeting date.

NOTICE OF COUNTY MEETING VERNON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION CANVASS: Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes, Section 7.60, the Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Friday morning February 18, 2022 in the County Board Room in the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua, Wisconsin to conduct the official canvass of the February 15, 2022 Spring Primary Results.

Emergency Management Committee meets at 1:00P.M. February 23rd, County Board room of the Courthouse Annex Room and via Zoom; Discussion/ Approval of Statewide Memorandum of Understanding- ACTION ITEM; Discussion/ Approval on Special On-Call Staffing payroll- ACTION ITEM; Discussion/ Approval of Chapter 18 County Ordinance revisions; Director’s Report (Emergency Operations Center Updates, Trainings/ exercises, Disaster Recovery Update, DJI Drone Update); Responses Made; Approval of vouchers; Items for consideration for next meeting; confirm next meeting date.

