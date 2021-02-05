County meetings

The Solid Waste and Recycling Committee will meet on February 10th, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via Webex at https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vemoncounty/j.php?MTlD=m574e8e1de1ea56c23a41b9b2b606756a. Enter Meeting number (access code): 146 395 9963 and Meeting password: t9B6h4rCXsb. You can listen by dialing number: 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 146 395 9963 when requested. Please remember to Mute your phone/microphone until you need to speak and turn off your camera if you do not wish to be seen. If you have issues logging onto Webex call the Solid Waste and Recycling Office at (608) 634-2900.