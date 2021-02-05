County meetings

Vernon County
Zoning Committee meets At 8:30 A.M. February 9, 2021 Via Webex. Agenda to Include: Review/Approve Minutes for the January Meeting, Review Bills and Authorize Payment, Administrator’s Report, Discuss Building Permit Program and Confirm Next Meeting Date.
The Solid Waste and Recycling Committee will meet on February 10th, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via Webex at https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vemoncounty/j.php?MTlD=m574e8e1de1ea56c23a41b9b2b606756a. Enter Meeting number (access code): 146 395 9963 and Meeting password: t9B6h4rCXsb. You can listen by dialing number: 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 146 395 9963 when requested. Please remember to Mute your phone/microphone until you need to speak and turn off your camera if you do not wish to be seen. If you have issues logging onto Webex call the Solid Waste and Recycling Office at (608) 634-2900.
Agenda items include: Discussion/Action on Purchase of Truck Scale, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Committee Members Reports/Ouestions, and Department Activity Update.
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM, Conference Room of the sheriff’s office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices, Sheriff’s report, Review maintenance matters, Discuss & vote—ATV/UTV Requests (if any), Radio System Update, and Adjournment.
Land and Water Conservation Committee meets Thursday, February 11th at 9:30 am, via WebEx, Meeting link: https://vernoncounty.webex.com/vernoncounty/j.php?MTID=mfc4f5e4aea2608ef8716a5817d862a2a Meeting number: 146 614 9018, Password: 2H2m5zdddSp or call in at 1-408-418-9388 Access code 146 614 9018 Wildlife Damage Claim Review and Approval, Manure Ordinance Update, Manure Storage and Livestock Siting Application Update, Accounts Manager Report, Watershed Planning Update, Update on Runge Hollow Easement.
Legal Affairs Committee meets at 11:30 AM on February 11, 2021 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by WebEx. Approve Vouchers, Discuss Decreasing Number of County Board Seats, Loss Control Report & Workers Compensation Report, Corporation Counsel Update, Next Meeting Date, Adjournment