County meetings

Information Technology Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. April 13th, 2022 Courthouse Annex #310 and Zoom. Review of IT Bills; Director’s Report/Project Updates; any other business

Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission bimonthly meeting 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at AmericInn,1835 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54603 Note: We will be meeting in person. If you are unable to attend in person, you can also attend via Zoom. Direct Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85442068618?pwd=YTZIYVhWamNDa3g4L3NSck5od1Y0dz09 Go to: Zoom.us, click on join a meeting Meeting ID: 854 4206 8618—Passcode: 732924 By Phone: 1.312.626.6799 – Enter Meeting ID: 854 4206 8618

Vernon Manor/Vernon Acres Senior Living Trustees meets monthly to review/approve minutes, review bills and authorize payment. The trustees meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Vernon County Highway Department, 1335 Railroad Ave., Viroqua. Action items under review are as follows: Meeting Minutes, Administrator’s Report, Monthly Bills, Financials, laundry water heater replacement, laundry heat/air conditioning unit, RFP Engineer for water run-off and redesign of parking lots, van/bus replacement, weekend warrior staffing, advertising mailer Vernon Acres, and Personnel Updates -positions part time Administrative Assistant, full time Cook, and part time Activities Aide. will be provided, confirm next meeting, adjourn.

Ag & Extension Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. April 14, 2022 1st Floor Erlandson Building. Review/Approve minutes from the January 13, 2022 meeting; Review bills/authorize payment; Educator Reports; Area Extension Director Report

Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. April 18, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action on Nutrition Program Rates; Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

Highway Committee – April 18, 2022, will meet at County Highway Department on April 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM; Meet with consultants; hire highway operator positions; discuss and possible approval of pay-up medication; Commissioner’s Report

LEPC Committee meets at 2 pm April 18th, County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via ZOOM. Acceptance of Resignation of Committee member- ACTION ITEM; Identify and Confirm Compliance Inspector- ACTION ITEM; Identify and Confirm Coordinator of Information- ACTION ITEM; Strategic Plan review and Approval- ACTION ITEM; Tier 2 chemical reporting compliance update; HazMat Team training and HazMat Equipment Grant; Update on trade in of DJI drone; DNR Spill Reporting; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.

County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on April 19, 2022, in the County Board Room. Oath of office for the new board members; Introduction of the new board members; Election of Chair, 2nd Vice-Chair, and elected committees; Approval of Appointed Committees – General Government, Finance, Board of Health, Public Safety, Tourism and Economic Development; Approve minutes from prior meeting; Announcements; Administrator’s Report; Petitions; Resolution, Action Item – Fund Balance Policy 2013 – 2023; Ordinances; Memorials; Remonstrances; Reports of Standing or Special Committees; Set Next Meeting Date; Adjournment.

