County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meeting; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions – A. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Richard Gardner, B. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Mike Miller, C. Authorizing Resolution for Participation in the Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program, Sidie Hollow Dam, D. Authorizing Resolution for Participation in the Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program, Mlsna Dam, E. Grant Match Commitment for Vernon Communications Broadband Project in Village of Ontario, F. Hourly Rate of Compensation for Condemnation Commissioner (Wis. State. 32.08); Ordinances – A. Vernon County Certified Survey Map (CSM) and Plat Review Ordinance Update; Memorials; Remonstrances; Reports of Standing or Special Committees – Rules of the Board and Committee Structures, Roles, and Responsibilities; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Audit Findings, including Uses and Tracking of Grant Funds-may go into closed session; Resolution—Memo of Understanding Between the County of Vernon and the Municipality for the Statewide Voter Registration System, and Fee Structure; Adjournment.
SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 9th, 2021 at County Board Room at 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom at https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/85230963480?pwd=WXBCY1oyKyt4aTBuU0dXdFpyNEUxQT09 Meeting number: 852 3096 3480 Meeting Passcode: 182654. Agenda items include: Update from Brian Kent of S.E.H. on Landfill Pre-Feasibility Work, Required Use Order/Flow Control Ordinance, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, Department Update, Hauler Contracts.
Land and Water Conservation Committee Meets Thursday, February 10th at 9:30 am Zoom Meeting: https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/8801801336?pwd=VkRvSlVqZXljQTc5bEpMVUlETmk2Zz09 Meeting ID: 818 5823 2317 Passcode: 016331 Phone: 1-312-626-6799 Wildlife Damage 2021 Damage Claim-Actionable Item, Approval of Forestry MOU for Vernon County and WI DNR-Actionable Item, Approval to Hire Conservation Specialist-Actionable Item, Watershed Planning Update, Dam Plan EIS Update, Accounts Manager Report.