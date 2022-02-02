County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 am on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Approve minutes from prior meeting; Audience to visitors; Announcements; Administrator’s Report; Resolutions – A. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Richard Gardner, B. Quit Claim Deed from Vernon County to Mike Miller, C. Authorizing Resolution for Participation in the Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program, Sidie Hollow Dam, D. Authorizing Resolution for Participation in the Department of Natural Resources Municipal Dam Grant Program, Mlsna Dam, E. Grant Match Commitment for Vernon Communications Broadband Project in Village of Ontario, F. Hourly Rate of Compensation for Condemnation Commissioner (Wis. State. 32.08); Ordinances – A. Vernon County Certified Survey Map (CSM) and Plat Review Ordinance Update; Memorials; Remonstrances; Reports of Standing or Special Committees – Rules of the Board and Committee Structures, Roles, and Responsibilities; Any other unfinished business; Next Meeting Date; Audit Findings, including Uses and Tracking of Grant Funds-may go into closed session; Resolution—Memo of Understanding Between the County of Vernon and the Municipality for the Statewide Voter Registration System, and Fee Structure; Adjournment.