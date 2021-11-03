County meetings

The County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and by Zoom. Action may be taken on the following items. Audit Findings, including Uses and Tracking of Grant Funds-may go into closed session. Committee of the Whole to conduct the informal reading of the proposed 2022 County Budget. 11:00 am Public Hearing for proposed 2022 County Budget, followed by County Board vote for Resolution on formal adoption of the 2021 Tax Levy for the 2022 Budget and Resolution for Transfer of Funds. Administrator’s Report. Resolutions-2021-2031 Final Supervisory District Plan; Approving Conveyances of County-Owned Real Property; Renewal of County Liability/Worker’s Compensation/Property Insurance; Wisconsin Professional Police Association Agreement-January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2023; Vernon County EDA Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation Competitive Grant; Salaries of County Supervisors for 2022-2024 Term; County Administrator Contract Renewal, 2022-23. Next Meeting Date. Adjournment.