 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County meetings
0 comments

County meetings

  • 0

Vernon County

The Buildings & Facilities Committee—Apr 01 2021 meets at 09:30:00 AM Apr 01 2021, in Highway Department Conference Room Agenda to include: Approve Minutes, Parking Lot improvement Erlandson Building, Building Remodels (GIS), Status of County Land Sales, Department Head Report—Highway Shop Equipment/Demolition Proposals, Maintenance Work Order Program, Approve Vouchers and Set Next Meeting Date.

Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 pm April 7th 2021 via WebEx. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management;—Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.

Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8:00 AM, Conference Room of the sheriff’s office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices, Sheriff’s report, Review maintenance matters, Discuss & Vote- ATV/UTV Requests (if any), Radio System Update, and Adjournment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud
News

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud

Editor’s note: Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News