County meetings

Vernon County

The Buildings & Facilities Committee—Apr 01 2021 meets at 09:30:00 AM Apr 01 2021, in Highway Department Conference Room Agenda to include: Approve Minutes, Parking Lot improvement Erlandson Building, Building Remodels (GIS), Status of County Land Sales, Department Head Report—Highway Shop Equipment/Demolition Proposals, Maintenance Work Order Program, Approve Vouchers and Set Next Meeting Date.

Highway Safety Committee meets at 1:30 pm April 7th 2021 via WebEx. Sheriff Spears- Highway Traffic Problems; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management;—Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.

Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8:00 AM, Conference Room of the sheriff’s office via WebEx Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices, Sheriff’s report, Review maintenance matters, Discuss & Vote- ATV/UTV Requests (if any), Radio System Update, and Adjournment.

