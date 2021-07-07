County meetings

Vernon County
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Committee meets on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., Conference Room of the Sheriff’s Office via ZOOM Conference Call. Review and vote on invoices; Sheriff’s report; Review maintenance matters; Discuss & Vote – ATV/UTV Ordinance Requests (if any), and Adjournment.
Buildings & Facilities meets at 9:30 a.m. July 8, 2021, in the Highway Department Conference Room, Agenda to include, Approve Minutes, Parking Lot Courthouse/Banta, County Wide Panic Buttons, County Land Sales Bids, White Noise Machines, Highway 14 Wayside, Department Head Report, Approve Vouchers and set next meeting date.
Human Services – ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets July 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Banta Building 402 Courthouse Sq. Viroqua. Review of the draft 2022 – 2024 Aging Plan Goals.
SW/R Committee meets at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 at The Vernon County Solid Waste and Recycling Facility at S3705 County Road LF, Viroqua, WI 54665 or via Zoom https://vernoncounty-org.zoom.us/j/95133713178?pwd=bVFQUHpsN2NZcW82eDVjRFJrK05Gdz09; Meeting number: 951 3371 3178 ; Meeting Passcode: 888906. Agenda items include: Hauler Contracts, Residential E-Waste and Appliance Drop-off Day Report, Committee Report, Review and Approve Vouchers, and Department Update.