County meetings

Administration Committee meets at 9 a.m. December 28th, 2021 Courthouse Annex #310 and Zoom. Review of Budget Process; Personnel, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal Affairs updates; Director’s Report; any other business
A Viola woman was taken into custody for operating under the influence, following a crash on State Hwy. 131 just north of County Road S in the…
Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Dec. 13
Hi. Vern here. Well, if it isn’t you…again. Week after week I see you. Sipping your coffee in your warm house reading the Vernon View. I’m sur…
Hustisford, Wis. – Berlon Industries, of Hustisford, Wis., has agreed to acquire Lowe Manufacturing, a Viola, Wis.-based supplier of auger, tr…
Every cat needs a Home for the Holidays! To help our cats and kittens find forever homes, we have reduced adoption fees to $25 in December.
If you received a 2021 Vernon County property tax bill, please disregard as a revised copy of your bill will be sent out soon, according to a …
On Dec. 17, Rep. Ron Kind announced that Wisconsin airports will receive $39.7 million in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, wit…
Lights and decorations of all shapes, sizes and colors brightened the drive next to Vernon Manor on Viroqua’s north side, Saturday night, for …
Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new facility, Thursday, Dec. 2.