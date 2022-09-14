 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County meetings

Vernon County meetings

Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Sept. 14, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; Review and take action on Draft Veterans Services 2023 Budget; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; Review and take action on re-hire of Transportation Prog. Coord; Take action on 2023 DHS Budget; DHS Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.

Finance Committee meets at 9:30 A.M. September 15th, 2022 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Zoom. Review/approve minutes for prior meeting, Treasurer Report, Report on Grants, Budget Updates, Review Bills and Authorize payments, Confirm next meeting date.

