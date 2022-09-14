County meetings

Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Sept. 14, 2022, via in person/Zoom/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; Review and take action on Draft Veterans Services 2023 Budget; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; Review and take action on re-hire of Transportation Prog. Coord; Take action on 2023 DHS Budget; DHS Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.