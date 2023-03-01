Vernon County meetings

General Government Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. March 1st, 2023, in the Vernon County Boardroom and virtually. Human Resources, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal/Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrator Report; any other business

The Economic Development Committee is scheduled to meet at 9:30 am the first Thursday of every month

Human Services – ADRC of Vernon County Advisory Committee meets March 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Banta Building 402 Courthouse Sq. Viroqua. Staff member report, Reviewing By laws, Nutrition and Transportation Program updates, Data and Statistics Report, ADRC updates, Member Discussion and feedback, Set next meeting date.

Human Services Comprehensive Community Services Advisory Committee meets at 10 a.m. March 7, 2023 via MS Teams or phone. Discussion and Action will include reports on program recert, fiscal, enrollment data, policies and procedure updates, identified gaps/needs, outcomes, Committee Member input and set next meeting date.

The Coon Prairie Trail Committee will meet at 4 pm on Weds, March 28th, 2023 in person in the county board room at the Vernon county courthouse. Agenda includes finance review, fund raising update, trail maintenance and name discussion, trail logo review, and social media update.