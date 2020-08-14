County meetings

Vernon County
Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. August 17, 2020, via WebEx/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts; Discuss & Take Action to Approve and re-hire MH social worker position; Discuss & Take Action on VA Transportation Program; Reports by Unit; Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.
Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes, Section 7.60, the Vernon County Board of Election Canvass will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday morning August 18, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex in Viroqua, Wisconsin to conduct the official canvass of the August 11, 2020 Partisan Primary, Election results
Finance Committee meets at 9:30 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2020 in the County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex. Meeting wilt be streamed on the Vernon County You-Tube channel for the public. County Treasurer report, Clerk of Court—Recovery Court Update and financial request, Financing for new Audio System and Roll Call Pro Voting System for Board Room. Resolution—Ho-Chunk Funding request by Land information for ArcG1S service license upgrade and for LiDar project, Report of Grants, budget schedule, approve bills.
