Vernon County meetings

General Government Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. December 7th, 2022, in the Vernon County Boardroom and via Zoom. Human Resources, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal/Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrator Report; any other business.

Conservation & Education Committee Meets Thursday, December 8th , 2022 at Erlandson Building Conference Room-1 st Floor, 318 Fairlane Dr., Viroqua or Via Teams at Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 252 359 891 241 Passcode: YTKka2

Review and Approve Minutes from previous Meeting, Review and Approve Land & Water Bills for Payment, Parks Update, Timber Sale Update, Approval to Sell Truck on Bids, Watershed Update, Technician Projects Update, Jersey Valley Discussion, Conservation Farmer of the Year Vote, Accounts Manager Report, Review and Approve UW-Extension Bills for Payment, Update on Vacant Positions-Regional Crops Educator and Community Development Educator, Educator Reports-4-H and Foodwise.

The Security & Facilities Committee meets at 11:00 a.m. December 09, 2022, via Zoom meeting ID 987-9964-1958. Agenda to include: Emergency Management update, Court Services update, Training/Drills update, Cameras/Locks update. New or other business to be discussed. Confirm next meeting.

Human Services and Veteran Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022, via in person (Erlandson Building 1st Floor Conference Room)/Teams/phone. Secretary’s Report; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for VA; VA Directors Report; DHS Reports by Unit; Approve Vouchers and Contracts for DHS; DHS Director’s Report; Set next meeting date; Adjourn.