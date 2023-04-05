Vernon County meetings

General Government Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. April 5th, 2023, in the Vernon County Boardroom and virtually. Human Resources, IT, Buildings & Facilities, Legal / Policy updates; Voucher Approval; Administrator Report; any other business

Highway Safety Committee meets on April 5, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Conference Room and via Teams. Sheriff Torgerson- Report; Luke Yahn- State Patrol; Chief Rick Niedfeldt- Viroqua Police; Phil Hewitt- Highway Dept; Brad Byom- DOT; Dan Kontos- DOT Safety Report; David Hartberg- VMH; Tom Burkhalter- School Issues; Brandon Larson- Emergency Management; - Dave Robinson- Media; confirm next meeting date.

LEPC Committee meets at 1 pm April 10th, County Board Room of the Courthouse Annex and via Microsoft TEAMS. Discussion on use of County Vehicle - ACTION ITEM; Review/ Approve By-laws- ACTION ITEM; Review/ Approve State HazMat Contract- ACTION ITEM; Review/ Approve County Wide Hazardous material/Strategic plan- ACTION ITEM; Discussion on repair of FLIR R300 Radiation Meter – ACTION ITEM; Discussion on 2024-2026 Vernon Co Integrated Preparedness Plan; Discussion on County Multi Hazard Mitigation Plan; Update on HazMat Call 2019-03; Emergency Management Director’s Report; DNR Spill Reporting; Responses Made; Public Health Preparedness Update; Confirm next meeting date.

Vernon County Board of Health will meet on March 14th, 2023, at 1 pm in the Vernon County Board Room and remote access via Teams. Formatted: Coroner’s Report; Public Health Preparedness; WIC Program; Environmental Health Activities and Programs; meeting date